Senators Star Named Top Under-25 Defenseman
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson took a gigantic leap forward last season. The 23-year-old puck-mover jumped from 32 and 38 points in his first two seasons to 57 points in his third NHL campaign. The performance from Sanderson earned him high praise and a recent recognition from the league.
The Senators’ superstar was named the top defenseman in the NHL under 25, according to NHL.com. The list had a few questionable choices and the rankings can be debated eternally, but NHL.com got the number one spot 100% correct. Sanderson is the top young defenseman in the NHL, and he’s on the precipice of becoming a Norris Trophy winner.
There’s so much to love about Sanderson’s game. What captures your attention immediately is his speed. The 6’2” defender has incredible foot speed and an impeccable skating technique. He accelerates with ease and can cover large stretches of the ice in a matter of milliseconds.
That speed only increases with the puck on his stick. This past season, Sanderson was a one-man puck-carrier. He could start with the puck behind his own net, skate with speed and purpose through his own end, through the neutral zone, and into the offensive zone. From there, he was unafraid to keep his feet moving as he gets toward the net.
Sanderson has also emerged as a premier power play quarterback. He was so good, in fact, that he displaced another top defenseman in Ottawa for the job (Thomas Chabot). Last year, Sanderson ran the Sens’ top power play unit with great success, and the organization finished with the 11th best power play success rate in 2024-2025.
That success was largely due to Sanderson’s puck moving skills and vision in the offensive zone. Of his 11 goals and 57 total points, five goals and 30 points came via the man advantage.
What’s even more exciting, or perhaps terrifying if you’re his opponent, is there’s room to grow. The former fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft just turned 23. Most NHL defenders don’t hit their prime until later in their 20s. If that’s the case for Sanderson, he will quickly go from top defenseman under-25 in the NHL, to top defenseman in the entire league.
