Senators Show Sneak Peak of New Third Jersey
The Ottawa Senators took great strides this season to make the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Though they lost to the provincial rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, it was still a season to remember in Canada's capital.
As the Senators look to build on what they've built, they'll have a bigger wardrobe to work with.
During an event for season ticket holders, the Senators showed off a sneak peak of a new red third jersey for the upcoming season. The images shown line up with a leak from last fall, but this is the first official look at the jersey, even if it's not a full reveal.
The Senators wore red for their primary dark jersey for much of their history. They promoted their former alternate jersey to their primary jersey in 1999, and through various redesigns, kept red as their main look for more than 20 years.
In 2020, however, the Senators redesigned their uniforms to look nearly identical to those they wore from 1993-95, and that meant switching back to black as their primary home jersey. They did introduce a red jersey as part of the first edition of Reverse Retros in 2020-21, but that one-off stands as their latest primarily red uniform.
Also notable is the use of a different gold on the jersey. The Senators normally use more of a flat gold, but the gold on this jersey looks more like what the Vegas Golden Knights use on their jerseys. That could mean a difference in texture on the jersey as well.
Most NHL teams unveil new third jerseys in the late summer and early fall, just before the regular season, so there could be a bit of a wait until the full reveal. However, them showing this video could indicate a reveal is coming sooner rather than later.
