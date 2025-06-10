Oilers' Leon Draisaitl Key for Stanley Cup Comeback
The Edmonton Oilers entered dangerous territory following their Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers. Now trailing 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals, the Oilers are again on the verge of elimination in the last round of the postseason. The organization hoped to avoid this position after their heartbreaking defeat in the 2024 Cup Finals, but the defending champions have their number so far.
For the Oilers to claw back into this series, they need a masterclass performance from Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton's offense ran into a brick wall in Game 3, with Draisaitl having no better luck. For the first time in the series, he was held pointless as the Oilers mustered a single goal.
That can't happen again for the remainder of the series. Otherwise, the Panthers will be hoisting the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.
Following the loss, Oilers captain Connor McDavid rallied his troops. He told the media that their best was yet to come despite Florida being the superior team in three contests.
The best the Oilers have to offer is a two-headed offensive monster in McDavid and Draisaitl. Both have provided their usual excellence throughout the playoffs, but that excellence must transcend into absolute dominance.
McDavid is facing a tougher road there due to how the Panthers are keying in on him. Their physicality and relentless bullying nature are just enough to disrupt McDavid.
Where Draisaitl holds the edge over his captain is in that physicality department. He can withstand that brutality and dish it back in a way that McDavid simply cannot. That's what the Oilers need more of from their team - pushback. The Oilers' speed and finesse is needed, but the Panthers are winning this series through force and it's time Edmonton made a true stand.
Draisaitl can lead that push for the Oilers. He was the hero of Game 1 and the reason Edmonton carried a series lead for a brief moment. He has to lead the push once more, otherwise this series will end and the Oilers will again be on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup Finals.
