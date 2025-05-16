Flyers' Rookie Has One Wish With Coaching Change
The Philadelphia Flyers have officially introduced Rick Tocchet as the 25th head coach in franchise history, and one key face is looking forward to some changes. Matvei Michkov finished his rookie campaign as the top goal scorer on the Flyers roster, but even he felt some restraints under John Tortorella.
In an interview with RG, the Flyers superstar rookie didn’t bash Tortorella, but noted that there would be disagreements at times.
“Sure, sometimes we disagreed or even argued, that’s normal,” Michkov said. “But we always talked things out face to face. We had a great relationship, and I’m very grateful for what he taught me.”
Michkov also talked about how Tortorella was easily the best coach for his rookie season. The two may have butted heads, but Tortorella taught Michkov a lot about the league and passed crucial knowledge onto the 20-year-old.
“For my first NHL season, Tortorella was probably the best coach I could’ve had,” Michkov said. “From day one, he explained everything clearly and was always honest with me.”
While Michkov speaks highly of Tortorella, he is also excited about some of the changes that may be on the horizon with Tocchet. Most notably, Michkov is hopeful he can play with a bit more freedom on the ice.
“A new coach always means a fresh start,” Michkov said. “The main thing is that the team improves and makes the playoffs. I just hope I’ll have freedom on the ice. When I feel limited, I start focusing on the wrong things.”
Michkov followed that by saying he will follow his coaches demands no matter what they are, but Tocchet should loosen the leash quite a bit. The main focus for Michkov and the Flyers is to vie for the Stanley Cup.
It’s only been one year, but Michkov is already tired of losing and wants to play with a winning team. There is hope Tocchet can lead Michkov and the Flyers to some great seasons.
“The most important thing is for the team to reach the playoffs..” Michkov said “If I have fewer points, but the team makes the playoffs, I’ll take that over having more points and missing the playoffs. I’m tired of losing. I want to win.”
The Flyers are looking forward to a new era in Philadelphia and Michkov will be the young star at the helm. More of his skill should be on full display under Tocchet, with some valuable lessons learned from a veteran like Tortorella.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!