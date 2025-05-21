Which Players Have X-Factor in Stars, Oilers Series?
The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are ready for battle as the 2025 Western Conference Finals begin. The series features some of the premier talent in the NHL, highlighted by Oilers superstars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, as well as Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Roope Hintz of the Stars. The potential for difference makers exists throughout both lineups, but who has the x-factor to help push their team to the Stanley Cup Finals?
Corey Perry - Edmonton Oilers
The ageless wonder that is Corey Perry continues his Hall of Fame resume in the 2025 postseason. In 11 games, he has five goals and two assists for seven points. The 40-year-old winger is tied for the seventh-most all-time playoff points among active NHL players with 134 in 226 postseason contests.
The grizzled veteran hammers away every shift. He's a terror around the goal crease and routinely gets pucks on net, evidenced by his 14 shots on goal. He does the same thing away from the puck, pitching in 17 hits through 11 contests. He has 14 shots on goal with 17 hits recorded, making him a threat on both sides of the puck.
Sam Steel - Dallas Stars
Depth players become crucial in the final two rounds, and that's why someone like Sam Steel has that x-factor for the Stars. The former first-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks has found his role in the NHL as a grinding bottom-six center with a tenacious penalty killing approach. His speed and well-rounded defensive game have been a perfect fit in Dallas, and he's been rewarded for his style of play in the 2025 postseason. Through 13 games, he has one goal and five assists for six points, an average of 0.46 points per game. It's a significant increase from the 0.32 points per game he averaged during the regular season.
The offensive bump is critical for the Stars, but his greatest impact will come from his defensive contributions. Their penalty killing unit has been incredible, and that's in large part due to Steel. He has the fourth-highest penalty killing ice time among all playoff skaters with 36:18 minutes. He trails only defensemen Esa Lindell and Cody Ceci for Dallas's penalty killing time on ice leaders.
Steel brings a relentless pace and forecheck on every shift, and that tenacity makes him such a strong penalty killer. That energy will also cause chaos during this series, and he could be the difference in the conference finals.
