Flyers, Penguins Swap First-Round Picks
The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins are not frequent trade partners, but the NHL Draft brings out the most significant swings from an organization. The Pens entered the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft with back-to-back first-round picks. After drafting forward Benjamin Kindel with the 11th overall selection, the Penguins opted to trade back in the first round and recoup assets.
The Flyers pounced on the move by the Penguins and jumped up to the 12th pick. In exchange, the Flyers sent the Pens the 22nd and 31st overall picks. With the newly acquired draft pick, the Flyers selected forward Jack Nesbitt. It was the organization's second pick within the top 15 picks.
With the Flyers' first choice, they selected winger Porter Martone. It was a huge pick for the organization, giving them a promising forward prospect with top-line upside.
The Penguins get the chance to pick two more times in the first round by giving up the 12th overall pick. With the organization trying to rebuild as quickly as possible, it's clear that they are prioritizing adding as much youth as possible. With the additional picks, the Pens will try to turn their development system from a bottom-tier one to an impressive pipeline.
