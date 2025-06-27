Panthers Sign Forward to Massive Extension
The Florida Panthers are keeping part of their championship core together. After winning their second straight Stanley Cup championship, the task shifted to how will management keep this core together? With three pending unrestricted free agents who each played a crucial part in their championship run, the Panthers finalized an extension with 2025 Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett.
The Panthers announced the extension hours before the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft began. The organization shared the details of his deal: Bennett signed an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $8 million. With the new contract, team general manager Bill Zito shared how important it was to keep Bennett around for the long haul.
“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” he said. “He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.”
Bennett is coming off the best regular season of his career. He netted 25 goals, 26 assists, and 51 points while also recording a career-high seven power-play goals. One of the top two-way forwards in the NHL, he's become a centerpiece for the Panthers.
He is also coming off a monster performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He led the Panthers with 15 goals and added seven assists for 22 points. In addition to his lockdown defensive play, he was a deserving candidate for the playoff MVP.
The extension makes good on the prediction Bennett gave right after the championship win. During the team’s celebration, he told fans that he was staying in Florida. With the extension signed, Bennett followed up on his statement.
