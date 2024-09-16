Flyers Set Asking Price for Goalie Prospect
The Philadelphia Flyers have had a tough saga with prospect goalie Alexei Kolosov. The 22-year-old netminder recently informed the team he would not return to North America and plans on staying in the KHL for another season.
Kolosov got his first crack at the Flyers organization with a pair of games with their American Hockey League affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In his two games, Kolosov went 1-1 with a .885 save percentage and 3.03 goals against average.
Without a plan to return to North America in 2024-25, the Flyers have started taking calls on the prospect. According to Elliotte Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, the asking price has been set at a second-round draft pick.
“Philadelphia is still trying to figure out where things will go with Alexei Kolosov, who did not arrive to camp and remains in Russia,” Friedman writes. “Teams who have inquired were told a second-round pick is the price.”
Friedman also reports that before teams are willing to pull the trigger on a trade for Kolosov, they’ll need assurance that he’s willing to make the trek back to North America.
“Before anyone is willing to do so, they would have to figure out if Kolosov would join them.”
The Flyers are currently holding their annual Rookie Camp right now and NHL training camp opens in just a few days. Kolosov is under contract with the Flyers making him ineligible to play another year in the KHL without an agreement from both parties.
Part of what made Kolosov not want to return to the Flyers organization was a sense of homesickness. Reports showed that the Flyers kept him in a hotel room by himself, making him feel isolated.
If a different team can promise to give him a different, more welcoming situation, then the Flyers will be happy to move him.
Kolosov has spent the last four seasons with his hometown Dynamo Minsk in Belarus. He’s played over 40 games in each of the last two seasons with a 35-42-8 record in that time.
Kolosov has been working out and training in Minsk, but with Flyers camp set to open soon, an agreement will need to be reached.
