Canucks Captain's Status Unknown for 4 Nations Final
The Vancouver Canucks resumed practice as the return of NHL games is on the horizon. Captain Quinn Hughes was one of the players present for the on-ice session, putting a twist into the United States roster heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off finals.
The Canucks defenseman was named to the United States roster for the 4 Nations tournament, but withdrew just prior to the beginning of the event due to a nagging injury. But on the even of the finals against Canada, the United States are down to just six defenders.
Boston Bruins star Charlie McAvoy sustained an upper-body injury that forced him out of the tournament, and the team quickly pivoted to bring Hughes back as a replacement. The United States Head Coach Mike Sullivan stated that Hughes would travel to Boston for the final game.
"Quinn Hughes is coming," Sullivan said.
But that might not be the case, after all. Hughes's participation at Vancouver's practice suggested that the defender wouldn't join the United States.
Multiple NHL insiders chimed in to clarify the situation. Unfortunately for the United States' squad, Hughes cannot officially join the team unless another injury occurs. Currently, they have six healthy defenseman. If one of them weren't able to compete in the finals, then Hughes could re-join in a official capacity.
Otherwise, the initial reports that Hughes would skate in the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off will prove false. The Americans are set to play Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, who was named to the team as the initial injury replacement when Hughes dropped out. Unless he or one of the other five defenders cannot go, the gold medal game will have a noticeable lack of defenseman with the last name
