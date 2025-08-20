Penguins Forward Deserving of Olympic Roster Spot
USA Hockey recently announced the names of 44 NHL players that have been invited to their 2026 Olympic Orientation camp, and a key Pittsburgh Penguins forward received an invite. 33-year-old forward Bryan Rust has been one of the most consistent forwards on the Penguins for over a decade but has never had the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage.
This invite to Team USA’s orientation is Rust’s first crack at an international roster, and the Penguins veteran is deserving of a role in the lineup. Rust might even be more deserving than a few notable veterans that appear to be locks for the United States.
The usual top American-born players have been invited to orientation and are sure to land roster spots. Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Auston Matthews, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the Tkachuk brothers are sure to be locks, but Rust has a fighting chance over multiple names.
Detroit Red Wings veteran forward Patrick Kane has been in the NHL since 2007 and has spent the last 18 seasons as one of the biggest names in United States hockey. At the age of 36, soon to be 37, does he still have what it takes to help Team USA win a gold medal? Likely not.
Kane has done a wonderful job recovering from hip resurfacing surgery in 2023, but he’s being out-performed by younger and more hungry talent. Rust is among that talent surpassing one of the greatest American-born players of all time.
Last season, Rust played in 71 games, picking up a career high in goals and points with 31 and 65 respectively. He’s been getting better and more consistent with age as the Penguins continue a downward spiral.
In 72 games in 2024-25, Kane has 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points. The numbers are close, but Rust has the edge in a few categories.
Kane was also left off the Team USA roster at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off. Sure, the United States didn’t take home the gold, but they got along pretty well without him. Rust might be an improvement over a few names that did suit up in the short-term tournament.
Rust can bring more offense and would be a fresh face over forwards like Brock Nelson and Chris Kreider. Both Nelson and Kreider were featured on the United States’ 4 Nations Face-Off team but didn’t move the needle much on the ice.
Rust also has the advantage of being extremely familiar with the Team USA coaching staff. Head coach Mike Sullivan recently saw his 10-year run with the Penguins come to an end, but he’ll play a big role in solidifying the Team USA roster at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Sullivan watched Rust grow as a solid NHLer over the last decade that familiarity should go a long way in the selection process.
Rust will have an uphill battle in the fight to make the Team USA Olympic roster, but he is far more deserving than a few others that could be locks.
