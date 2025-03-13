Patrick Kane Puts on Vintage Performance for Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings entered their contest against the Buffalo Sabres as one of the coldest teams in the NHL. The streaky Red Wings dropped six straight games and fell to four points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Needing a win, they received a vintage performance from veteran winger Patrick Kane.
Kane turned back the clock for the Red Wings in their victory over the Sabres, finishing the game with two goals and three assists. His production led the Wings and paved the way for the team's 7-3 victory. He started the game with a three-point effort in the first period, putting Detroit on the winning path early in the game.
He made two smart plays to pick up assists. He utilized his vision to find defender Simon Edvinsson in the offensive zone, and his shot was redirected past the Sabres goalie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and tied the game at 1-1. His outlet pass to linemate Alex DeBrincat led to a chance off the rush, and he buried the shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. With a minute remaining in the opening frame, Kane would net his first goal of the game on the power play.
It didn't stop there for Kane. Over the course of the game, he'd net another goal on the man advantage and help set up rookie Marco Kasper's second goal of the game.
The 36-year-old Kane is having an excellent second season with Detroit. He scored 47 points in 50 games last year and has 17 goals, 28 assists, and 45 points in 55 games this season. The future Hall of Famer refound his game with the Red Wings. After the Chicago Blackhawks traded him to the New York Rangers at the 2023 deadline, many thought it was the final run of his career. He's proved that wrong and turned back the clock for a vintage performance against the Sabres. He might have saved the Red Wings' playoff hopes in the process
