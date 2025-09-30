Penguins' New HC Hints at Notable Changes
The 2025-26 season will mark the first time in a decade that the Pittsburgh Penguins have a new face behind the bench. The Penguins agreed to part ways with long-time head coach Mike Sullivan and found a replacement in first-time bench boss Dan Muse.
Throughout his time as the Penguins’ head coach, Sullivan had a very precise way of executing his lineup. For a vast majority of his games, Sullivan made sure there were an even number of right-handed and left-handed defensemen listed.
Pairing righties and lefties made for a balance in the defensive structure, but that might be going away under Muse.
According to Muse, if a defenseman is comfortable on a certain side, regardless of handedness, that’s where he will play.
“It can be harder than it looks,” Muse said. “Some players, they make it look easy. They feel just as comfortable.”
Sullivan’s style kept good balance on the Penguins’ blue line, but at times it would make for some unfortunate situations. Sure, it was cohesive, but it handcuffed Sullivan when certain defenders would struggle.
For Muse, a lesser focus on handedness opens up more chances for easy lineup changes. He’s looking for the six best defensemen at Penguins camp, not the three best on each side of the ice.
“I just want six really good defensemen,” Muse said. “It’s whatever the best fit is… I’ve seen there’s instances of guys that can also be very impactful playing their off-side.”
The Penguins have plenty of options for the NHL roster on the right side with Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Matt Dumba. However, if a newcomer or a prospect is impressing the coaching staff at training camp, they’re going to get a chance.
This should open the door for youngsters like Owen Pickering or Harrison Brunicke to make an impact. Brunicke specifically is a right-handed shot, but if he performs well at camp and feels comfortable on the left side of the ice, there might be spot open for him in the NHL.
Brunicke has already impressed defensively in the Penguins’ preseason, much like he did last year. At 19 years old, he is yet to play in the NHL, but he could be on the verge of the call if he keeps up this pace.
The Penguins are starting to skew younger and the door is absolutely open for Pickering and Brunicke to become NHL regulars.
