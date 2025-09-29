Rangers Captain Leaves Practice with Injury
Captain J.T. Miller skated off the ice at practice for the locker room ahead of the New York Rangers fourth preseason game of the year.
Miller went lunging to save a puck and came up favoriting his leg. Clearly in pain, he skated off the ice and headed for the locker room. Following the conclusion of practice Mike Sullivan informed the media that he didn't have an update on Miller but that the center was being evaluated.
It appears he suffered an issue with either a groin or a hamstring as a result of the non-contact injury at MSG Training Center.
This latest undisclosed injury comes after fellow captain Aleksander Barkov — of the Florida Panthers — also went down with a lower-body injury during a recent practice. His injuries were later revealed to be sustained to Barkov's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medical collateral ligament (MCL).
Miller was named the Rangers next captain (the 29th in franchise history) after now-Anaheim Duck Jacob Trouba on Sept. 17.
He was brought back to the Rangers in January following his time as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.
Miller finished his partial stint back with 32 games played, 13 goals, 22 assists for 35 points featuring an average of 1.09 points per game, which was up from the 0.88 points per game he registered in Vancouver. On the whole, he had 70 points in 72 games.
"We're pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers," Rangers' General Manager and President Chris Drury said at the time of Miller's captain announcement. "Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice. Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement and we're confident he will continue to represent our organization with class, commitment, and integrity."
The 32-year-old Miller previously only one or two games in each of the three campaigns from 2021-24. He missed 10 games back in 2024-25 while in Vancouver due to the leave of absence he took from the team in November, which was for “personal reasons” amid an ongoing issues with Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson.
This latest potential injury comes ahead of the Rangers seeing action against the New York Islanders. The regular-season opener for the Blueshirts will take place on Oct. 7, with fans hoping Miller will be available for play.
