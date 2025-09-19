Young Penguins Have Chance at NHL Roster
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t expected to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout the 2025-26 season as they continue to work through a rebuild. According to Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, this new season means new opportunities for the team’s young players.
On the opening day of Penguins training camp, Dubas noted that age won’t play a factor in who makes the roster. Prospects will have all the same opportunities as veterans on the training camp roster.
“If young players show they deserve it, they’ll make the NHL roster,” Dubas said about his prospects. “Regardless of how it might affect vets.”
The Penguins have one of the most underrated prospect pools in the NHL featuring key names like Ville Koivunen, Rutger McGroarty and Owen Pickering. McGroarty is dealing with an injury and will be out indefinitely, but Koivunen and Pickering have legitimate chances to make the Penguins roster out of camp.
The road might be a bit tougher for younger prospects like Harrison Brunicke and goalie Sergei Murashov, but Dubas won’t be afraid to utilize his prospects if they seems ready for the NHL.
“What we’re notably looking for is our younger guys that have earned opportunities and chances, can they run with it?” Dubas said. “As the lineups get better and the games get harder, can they continue to maintain their level.”
Dubas noted that the veteran players on the Penguins roster are aware that the prospects will be battling for NHL roles. With both veterans and prospects battling for NHL positioning, the Penguins are surely going to have an entertaining training camp.
“If they continue to push all the way, and it’s very clear that they should be on the team, then they’ll make the team,” Dubas said. “We’ll deal with whatever the ripple effects are on some of the more veteran guys.”
Big names like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are surely safe, but just about anyone else should have their head on a swivel. The Penguins want to build a contending team as quick as possible with their prospects expecting to be the centerpieces.
The Penguins are entering a new era as the careers of Crosby, Malkin and Letang near a conclusion and Dan Muse steps behind the bench as a first time NHL head coach. Dubas has been building the Penguins in his image and should soon see a turnaround in success on the ice.
