Concern Growing About Lightning Goalie's Availability
The Tampa Bay Lightning kick off their regular season schedule with an Atlantic Division matchup against the Ottawa Senators. When they kick off the season, the team is confident that starting goalie and superstar Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in between the pipes.
Despite the confidence, there is a growing concern that the Lightning will not have their franchise net minder available to begin the year. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters recently that Vasilevskiy should be back for the first game of the year, but even his comments weren't very convincing.
“Basically he’s just going through some treatments and stuff,” he said after a recent practice. “It’s player management so he’ll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and, then, he’ll be back in there."
As the Lightning kicked off their latest week of practice, Vasilevskiy is still absent. Tampa Bay Times beat reporter Eduardo Encina shared the discouraging update via his X account.
Is Vasilevskiy's Injury Getting Worse?
It's been nearly two weeks since Vasilevskiy last skated with the team. Due to his undisclosed injury, he's been receiving off-ice treatment and hasn't been a part of any of the Lightning's preseason contests.
If he is ready for the season opener, all this worry will be for nothing. However, with so little information being released about the injury and recovery process, the rumor mill is spinning. TSN's Chris Johnston recently discussed how the lack of information is fueling the rising level of concern.
"We don’t know a whole lot and that’s part of why I think this story has a little bit of legs in Tampa and that’s because Andrei Vasilevskiy as you mentioned, missed a scrimmage, missed four straight days now at practice." he said. "There’s not a whole lot of clarity as to what’s going on. Jon Cooper did tell reporters in Tampa that he is dealing with a player management issue, that he’s receiving some treatment, nothing beyond that."
Without him on the ice, the Lightning are in trouble to begin the new season. His backup, Jonas Johansson, is a career number two in the NHL. The 31-year-old has been strong in relief of Vasilevskiy the past two seasons, but it's a whole different story if he is thrust into the starting role.
Behind him is Brandon Halverson, a 29-year-old puck-stopper with just two career NHL starts. The only other goalie in training camp is 25-year-old Ryan Fanti, who split last season between the AHL and ECHL.
