Penguins Star Defenseman Remains Out With Illness
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely be without the services of defensemen Kris Letang for the third straight game.
Letang has been suffering from an illness that has kept him sidelined from their games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the San Jose Sharks.
The Penguins are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at home tomorrow, and will more than likely be without the services of their veteran defenseman.
In 18 games played this season, Letang has two goals and 4 assists as well as 35 hits and 20 blocked shots.
Letang has been a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for his entire career and is now in his 19th season with the team. He is a two time All-Star, three time Stanley Cup champion and the 2023 Bill Masterton Trophy award winner.
The Penguins could certainly benefit from the services of the defenseman, as the Penguins have given up 78 goals in 20 games, worst in the league by 8 goals. While part of that problem can be traced to goaltending issues, the experience Letang brings to the team is undeniable.
The Penguins are just one game into a six game homestand that will conclude on November 27 that includes a top team in the 15-3 Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins now rank 25th in the league standings, in desperate need of turning their season around. In order for the Penguins to finish the homestand strong, the services of Letang would be a big plus.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!