Lessons Learned, Week 6: Jets Show Weakness
The quarter mark of the NHL season is nearly here as the sixth week of game action concludes. The Winnipeg Jets are still on top of the league standings, some of the worst teams are becoming obvious, and the scoring leaderboard is changing weekly. Let's dive into what we learned during the sixth week of the NHL regular season.
1. Jets Show Weakness
The Winnipeg Jets are off to a historic start, but a contest against the Florida Panthers showed that their could be some weakness under that armor. The Panthers trounced the Jets by a score of 5-0, completely controlling the pace of the game. It's only one loss, but after such an incredible first 17 games, the defeat exposed that the Jets aren't so perfect after all.
2. Necas on Fire
The offensive performance across the league so far is entertaining, impressive, and reminiscent of an older era in the NHL when scoring was bountiful. The scoring leaders are changing weekly, and this past one was dominated by Carolina Hurricanes' forward Martin Necas.
He's in the midst of a 13 game scoring streak, putting him up to 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in just 17 games. He's recorded a point in 15 of 17 contests so far, and he's currently in third place in league scoring. The Canes are buzzing lately, and no one is more emblematic of that than the red-hot Necas.
3. Basement Teams Becoming Clear
There is plenty of time for things to turn around, but as the quarter mark of the season passes, it's becoming clear which teams are out of the playoff race. The Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and San Jose Sharks all seem to be the early favorites to be awarded the first overall draft pick in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!