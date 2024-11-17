Maple Leafs Enforcer Suspended for Illegal Hit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are known as one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NHL, which makes the inclusion of their enforcer Ryan Reaves in the lineup a questionable decision. Even without their superstar captain Auston Matthews available as he recovers from injury, the Leafs have very little use for Reaves in terms of their offensive scheme.
What Reaves does bring to the Maple Leafs is an enforcer capable of fighting and delivering bone crushing body checks. Every time he dresses for the team, you can count on that being a part of his game. During his most recent appearance in the lineup, Reaves' physicality resulted in him being suspended for five games, it was announced by the NHL Department of Player Safety.
During the Maple Leafs' recent contest against the Edmonton Oilers, Reaves pursued the Edmonton puck carrier as he skated behind his own net. As the Oilers defenseman, Darnell Nurse, began skating up ice with the puck, Reaves absolutely buried him with a body check that seemed to make primary contact with Nurse's head. Nurse went down in a heap and appeared visibly dazed after the hit. The officials handed Reaves a five minute match penalty for the hit.
Following the hit, it was announced that Reaves would appear for an in-person hearing regarding the play, meaning the Department of Player Safety was interested in a suspension of at least a few games. With Reaves' reputation for being such a physical player and a history of questionable checks, there was little doubt that Reaves would receive a lengthy suspension.
This makes for the fourth suspension of Reaves' career. This is the greatest offense and longest suspension he has received, with his most previous one being for just a sole game in 2020.
Reaves is in his second season with the Maple Leafs. The veteran of 893 games has appeared with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vegas Golden Knights before joining Toronto. In 16 games so far this season, he has one assist while averaging 7:51 of ice-time per game.
