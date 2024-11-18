Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Moves Closer to Unique NHL History
The Washington Capitals are having a hot start to the 2024-25 season, but captain Alex Ovechkin made a typical game against the Vegas Golden Knights one to remember. The Capitals captain scored his 31st career hat trick, which is impressive enough, but he made some unique history along the way.
When Ovechkin opened the scoring for the Capitals, he beat goalie Ilya Samsonov for the first time in his career. Samsonov became the 177th different goalie Ovechkin has ever scored against, moving into a tie for the second most in NHL history.
San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau also beat 177 goals in his career, and they both sit one goalie behind NHL icon Jaromir Jagr with 178.
Beating that many goalies is a testament not only to Ovechkin’s scoring prowess but also his longevity in the NHL and being able to face so many different netminders. With a few different young goalies in the NHL, Ovechkin has a chance to add this unique all-time record to his resume.
Regardless of who’s in goal, Ovechkin is chasing down one of the NHL’s biggest records. Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals mark of 894. Ovechkin’s hat trick now sits him 28 goals behind Gretzky.
Three goals against the Golden Knights gave Ovechkin 13 on the season and he became the first 39-year-old in NHL history to score 11 goals in a 10-game span.
When Ovechkin and the Capitals opened the 2024-25 season, he needed 41 goals to tie Gretzky’s record and a 42nd to secure the all-time mark for himself. After 17 games played, Ovechkin is on pace to score 63. His career high for goals in a single season is 65.
There were questions if Ovechkin would be able to score 40 in a single season again, but he’s proving that age is just a number. Last year’s slow start is well in the past, and he’s playing some of the best hockey in his career.
Not only does it seem far more likely Ovechkin will beat Gretzky’s record, it’s looking like he’ll do it this season with ease. The next question will naturally have to be, how high can Ovechkin get before he calls it a career?
