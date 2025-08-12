Penguins GM Almost Joined Avalanche Front Office
Kyle Dubas has been the president and general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins since getting fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023. Before the Penguins had a chance to hire him, and even before the Maple Leafs had a chance to fire him, Dubas almost joined the Colorado Avalanche front office.
Dubas joined the Cam & Strick Podcast and discussed an opportunity that arose in 2017 when the Avalanche were looking to make changes within their front office. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Dubas speaking with the Avalanche in 2017 but was never able to identify for what role.
According to Dubas, that role was a general manager position.
“There had been, obviously the situation the spring before where I had the chance to leave and to be a GM elsewhere,” Dubas said. “It didn’t come to happen for a number of reasons.”
Dubas was an assistant general manager with the Maple Leafs at the time and was working closely with Lou Lamoriello. In 2018, Dubas took over the GM role in Toronto when the organization decided to not renew Lamoriello’s contract.
Lamoriello was a big reason Dubas decided to stay in Toronto and not take the possible opening in Colorado.
“Lou’s view of it at the time was like, ‘you know all the people here, you know the players, you know the ins and outs of it,’” Dubas said. “That was a strong push for me to stay.”
Dubas admitted that he didn’t have nearly enough success with the Maple Leafs, but the Avalanche did fine on their path.
Former Avalanche superstar and Hall of Famer Joe Sakic was the team’s GM between 2014 and 2022. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, Sakic relinquished his GM role to Chris MacFarland.
Sakic was promoted to president of hockey operations in Colorado.
Considering Sakic’s timeline as Avalanche GM, it’s possible he was ready to make the jump to president of hockey operations well before he finally took the role.
In 2017, the Avalanche were just finishing one of the worst season’s in their franchise’s history. In 2016-17, the Avalanche went 22-56-4 for 48 standings points. They selected superstar Cale Makar fourth overall at the 2017 NHL Draft and have made the playoffs every year since.
Makar quickly emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL following his debut in 2019 and won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 2022.
What sort of alternate history could have emerged had Lamoriello not talked Dubas into staying in Toronto? Would Dubas also be a Cup champion with the Avalanche? Maybe the Maple Leafs find a different front office leader and go on a successful run of their own.
As it stands, though, the Penguins and their fans are confident Dubas will build a successful team in Pittsburgh worthy of bringing the Cup back to the Steel City.
