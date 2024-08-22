Penguins Sign Former Sharks Defenseman to PTO
The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for the 2024-25 season and are expecting a ton of competition at training camp. To make the fights for roster spots even tougher, the Penguins have signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to a professional tryout offer.
Knyzhov is a 26-year-old blue liner who has played 81 games at the NHL level, all with the San Jose Sharks. Spanning over parts of four seasons, he has three goals and nine assists for 12 career points.
While playing with a struggling Sharks team, Knyzhov has a career minus-30 rating. Most of his professional career has been spent with the Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.
In 92 AHL games, Knyzhov has scored four goals and 17 assists for 21 points.
As a left-shot defenseman, Knyzhov will be battling against the likes of Sebastian Aho, Ryan Shea, and John Ludvig. Knyzhov will have the added difficulty of needing to also earn a contract with the Penguins organization.
The Penguins are well-stocked on the left side of the blue line, especially in terms of depth options. With a revamped coaching staff and a new focus of success at the AHL level, Knyzhov could find his way to a minor league deal with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Knyzhov will have his work cut out for him, but as of right now he is the only Penguins PTO.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!