Penguins Stars Congratulate Alex Ovechkin
The Pittsburgh Penguins were among the first to congratulate Washington Capitals captian Alex Ovechkin on his momentous achievement. With his 895th goal, the Great 8 eclipsed Wayne Gretzky for the most goals scored in NHL history.
The Penguins' top stars, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, have had their careers intertwined with Ovechkin. Crosby and Ovi broke into the NHL together during the 2005-2006 campaign and saved the NHL in the Salary Cap Era. Malkin and Ovi are fellow countrymen, coming up together in the Russian hockey circuit. Both Crosby and Malkin shared a special message to their competitor and friend.
In Crosby's congratulatory video, he shared his excitement for Ovechkin on reaching and breaking a record many felt impossible. The pair have come a long way from fierce rivals to respectful elder statesmen in the NHL, and that was reflected in Crosby's words In addition, he declared how much of an honor it is to have played against him.
"It's been an honor to compete against you all these years," he said.
Malkin spoke to Ovechkin in their native Russian to congratulate his comrade. He shared his joy as well, but also encouraged him to keep going and get to 900 goals or more.
"From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you, your friends, your family and your teammates," Malkin said. "... Continue making us proud."
The flood of well wishes and congratulations broke open as soon as Ovechkin recorded his 895th goal. Gretzky was on hand to capture the moment and share his thoughts, along with Ovechkin's family, the Capitals ownership team, and the commissioner of the NHL, Gary Bettman. The Penguins were the first of many teams around the NHL, as well as teams across every major sport, who began to congratulate Ovechkin.
