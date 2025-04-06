Kings Clinch Fourth Straight Playoff Berth
The Los Angeles Kings haven’t won a playoff round since they won the Stanley Cup all the way back in 2014. Thanks to a victory over the Edmonton Oilers and a Calgary Flames loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings have punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After a few years in the basement of the NHL, Kings veterans Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty laid the groundwork for what should be a successful future. Kopitar and Doughty are still around leading the way in LA, but a new young core is emerging.
With a 44-23-9 record, the Kings have clinched their fourth playoff berth in as many years and are looking for another deep run with Kopitar and Doughty on board.
While making it back to the playoffs is a great step for the Kings, they might be facing off against an all-too-familiar opponent. In each of the last three postseasons, the Kings have suffered first-round defeats to the Oilers.
The Kings and Oilers appear to be on track to face off in the opening round for a fourth straight year, and there is hope in Los Angeles this year will see a different outcome.
Adrian Kempe is leading the way with 33 goals and 30 assists for 63 points through 75 games. Kopitar isn’t far behind with 62 points (19G-43A) through 75 games. What's also helped is the second-half surge from young center Quinton Byfield. He's increased his season totals to 19 goals and 48 points in 75 games, with a majority of his production happening after January 1st.
Goalie Darcy Kuemper has put together a respectable season in his first year in Los Angeles. In 45 games played he has a 27-10-7 record and was briefly considered for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Kings may see a familiar foe in the opening round, but they are looking to flip the script as they waltz back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year.
