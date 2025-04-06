Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's All-Time Goals Record
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has officially made history. With a goal against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin now has 895 in his career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leader in goals.
With Gretzky on hand to watch his record fall, Ovechkin reached the mountaintop in the second period against the Islanders on the power play. A perfect pass from Tom Wilson found a wide-open Ovechkin, and he didn't miss the mark
Ovechkin labeled his shot past Ilya Sorokin and celebrated with a joyful face-first dive towards center ice.
Every member of the Capitals lineup rushed to the ice to celebrate the milestone before the game was briefly paused for a ceremony with Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
Gretzky’s record of 894 goals was long thought to be unbreakable, but over the years, Ovechkin has proven time and time again why he is the greatest goal scorer of all time. Ovechkin potted a pair against the Chicago Blackhawks to tie Gretzky on home ice.
Heading into his 20th NHL season, there were real questions if Ovechkin would be able to break the record in 2024-25. Even while missing time in the season with a broken fibula, Ovechkin didn’t miss a beat.
At the age of 39, Ovechkin is the only player in NHL history to score 40+ goals in his age 39 season. Gordie Howe, the NHL’s third all-time leading goal scorer, picked up 44 goals at the age of 40.
Ovechkin has hit the 40-goal mark 14 times in his career and has even passed 50 goals on nine times. His best year for goal scoring came in 2007-08 when he put up 65 goals in 82 games.
Gretzky surpassed Howe's 801 career goals in March of 1994, and held the record for 31 years.
It’s no longer a question of if Ovechkin will surpass Gretzky, but how high can Ovechkin go with the record?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!