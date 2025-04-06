Canadiens Running Away With Playoff Spot
For most of March it seemed like none of the teams in the Eastern Conference playoff bubble wanted to really emerge from the pack. As April arrives and the regular season nearly at its end, the Montreal Canadiens have started to run away with a wild card spot.
Sitting in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot, the Canadiens are on a four-game winning streak and only have four regulation losses since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
During their winning streak, the Canadiens defeated the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers twice, the struggling Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers. Even more importantly, the Canadiens put some separation between them and the New York Rangers.
The Rangers are the first team out of the Eastern Conference playoff race, but a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 paired with the Canadiens streak, things don’t look good for New York.
Now sitting four points back of the Canadiens, the Rangers are going to need to find a late rhythm and some good luck to catch Montreal.
The Canadiens weren’t necessarily supposed to be a playoff team in 2024-25. Their young core was mostly supposed to show a ton of growth and progress into a playoff team for 2025-26.
Faces like Cole Caufield and captain Nick Suzuki are having career seasons, while Lane Hutson is putting together a campaign worthy of the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.
Sam Montembeault is also securing a few career highs with a 29-23-6 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.85 goals against average.
The Canadiens have a very bright future ahead of them, but they aren’t letting the 2024-25 season slip by as just a learning year. They wanted to play important games late in the year, and they are taking full advantage of the opportunities.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!