Agent Shuts Down Rumors of Hurricanes Forward
It didn’t take long for reports that Carolina Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was leaving the NHL for the KHL to take a turn. Championat.com first reported that Kuznetsov was signing a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg despite still being under contract with the Hurricanes for another year. Kuznetsov’s agent agent made a statement regarding the situation.
In tweets from Hockey News Hub, Shumi Babaev spoke with Championat correspondent Vladislav Kruglov. Babaev stated that it’s too early to talk about Kuznetsov possibly returning to Russia.
“It’s not even clear why this news arose because he has a contract in Carolina for another year,” Babaev said. “But there was an appeal from SKA.”
It seems like at the moment, Kuznetsov is staying with the Hurricanes, but SKA has approached the player with an offer. Babaev also says SKA wasn’t the only team to be in touch.
“They called and said if Evgeny were to return to, they were ready to talk,” Babaev said. “The appeal was not only from SKA, but also from other teams.”
Babaev noted that Kuznetsov is primarily focused on working and playing in the NHL. A KHL return may come eventually, but nothing can be made certain at the moment. With a contract in place through the 2024-25 season, it seems unlikely that Kuznetsov will leave for Russia.
Before being drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2010, Kuznetsov played five seasons with Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL. Kuznetsov is a native of Chelyabinsk and scored 167 points in 251 games.
Over his 743-game NHL career, Kuznetsov has scored 173 goals and 402 assists for 575 total points. He was a huge part of the Capitals team that won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018.
He led the postseason with 32 points in 24 games that year.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!