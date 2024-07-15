Three NHL Players Set to Sign Long-Term Extension
With the first wave of NHL free agency in the books, the attention shifts to restricted free agents and players hoping to sign contract extensions. As of July 1, multiple superstars across the league became eligible to to sign new contracts with their current teams. Not every player is guaranteed to get a new deal, but these three players are set to sign an extension this offseason.
Sidney Crosby
Entering his age-37 season, Sidney Crosby is still impressive as ever. The Pittsburgh Penguins' captain led his team in scoring in 2023 with 94 points in 82 games. He's still a point per game player despite entering his 20th season in the NHL.
The Penguins are committed to keeping the captain in Pittsburgh for his career's entirety, so he will likely sign a three or four year contract before the 2024 season begins. He currently makes, unsurprisingly, $8.7 million per season, so expect his next deal to be somewhere in the $10-12 million per season.
Igor Shesterkin
One of the best goaltenders in the NHL is in need of a new contract. Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina in 2022, and followed that up with his third straight 35+ win season for the New York Rangers in 2023. He has a career goals against average of 2.43 and a .921 save percentage, and is guaranteed to start 55 games per season.
At 28, he's set to become the richest netminder in the world. Shesterkin is currently the 10th highest paid goaltender in the league, making $5.66 million and that number will go way up in his next deal. The Rangers have some decisions to make in order to pay him, but they are sure to get a deal done before the 2024 season begins.
Mikko Rantanen
Mikko Rantanen plays in the shadow of Nathan MacKinnon, but he's a superstar for the Colorado Avalance. He's crested the 100-point mark in back-to-back seasons, including a 104-point effort in 2023.
Rantanen is also a playoff performer. He has 101 points in 81 career postseason contests. When the Avalance won the Stanley Cup, he was the team' second leading scorer with 25 points in 20 games.
He currently makes $9.25 million, and he is sure to surpass the $10 million mark in his next deal. The only number the Avalanche likely won't surpass is MacKinnon's $12.6 million salary. So, Rantanen's next contract will fall between $10 and $12.6 million annually for six to eight seasons.
