Oilers Star Named Top 100 Player of Century
Edmonton Oilers' star center Connor McDavid is coming off one of the best years of his career. He became the fourth player in NHL history to register 100 assists in a season and just the sixth player in NHL history to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the NHL's playoff MVP, despite not winning the Stanley Cup.
McDavid received a new accolade this week when ESPN ranked him among the top professional athletes of the 21st century. The three-time Hart Trophy winner was ranked 98th in the first edition of this list, detailing the athletes ranked 75th to 100th.
ESPN NHL reporter Kristen Shilton detailed why McDavid slotted in where he did on this list.
"It could be daunting to be touted as The Next One behind Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky. McDavid isn't like the rest, though. Edmonton's captain has embraced that spotlight as Gretzky's heir apparent. It was fitting when McDavid broke a record Gretzky set in 1987-88 with his 32nd assist of the 2024 postseason during Edmonton's run to a Stanley Cup Final. McDavid had long been an exceptional playmaker in his own right, but the way he carried the Oilers back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Final to force a decisive Game 7 was spectacular. And it rightly earned McDavid a Conn Smythe Trophy in the losing effort."
It's likely McDavid will only climb this list as the rest of his career unfolds. He was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015 and quickly became one of the best hockey players in the world. Since then, McDavid has collected seven All-Star selections, five Art Ross trophies, four Lester B. Pearson awards, three Hart trophies, and one Rocket Richard trophy.
McDavid was the only NHL player named in the first group of 25 athletes, but several other players could be in line for a mention when the rest of the list is released.
