Analyst: Ducks Likely to Trade Superstar Forward
The NHL is reaching its slowest month of the year, but certain teams like the Anaheim Ducks might still be hard at work. While most NHL teams are pretty well set with their rosters, the Ducks might make some calls regarding star forward Trevor Zegras.
The young superstar has been rumored to be on the trade block for about a year now, but things may reach a boiling point before the 2024-25 seasons start.
Analyst Stu Grimson said on NHL Network that he believes a trade could be on the horizon.
“I suspect there’s a really solid possibility there,” Grimson said. “A guy that could bring a really robust return, by way of a trade, there’s a good possibility that Zegras moves on.”
Grimson spoke highly of Zegras and his abilities at such a young age, but specific skills still need to be matured.
“I’m a Zegras fan,” Grimson said. “I think he’s got brilliant offensive upside. I think there’s a good bit of maturity to evolve… on the defensive side of the puck.”
In 211 career games played at the NHL level, Zegras has 55 goals and 99 assists for 154 total points. His career high in points in a season is just 65, but many believe he is capable of so much more.
The 2023-24 season was tough for the 23-year-old as injuries sidelined him for all but 31 games. In that time, he recorded just 15 points (6G-9A).
Despite good numbers when healthy, the rumors regarding Zegras being traded by the Ducks have never gone away. Grimson believes that kind of noise isn’t a coincidence.
“There’s got to be some fire where all that smoke has been emanating.”
The Fourth Period has ranked Zegras as the seventh top trade target in the NHL, with eight teams already expressing interest. They link the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres to Zegras.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!