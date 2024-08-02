NHL's Top Prospect Shines at World Juniors Showcase
The 2025 NHL Draft contains an exciting class of players. Headlining the group is American-born forward and United States National Team Development Program product James Hagens. The 17-year-old dominated with the USNTDP last season and is committed to play at Boston College for the upcoming season.
Before he begins his first collegiate season, Hagens and other top prospects participated in the World Junior Summer Showcase. The event brings the best players under 18 from the United States, Finland, Sweden, and Canada together for exhibition games. It gives the respective countries a chance to look over and finalize their roster for the upcoming World Juniors Championship tournament.
For Hagens it was another chance show how dominant of a player he will be in the NHL. He posted four points over his first three games in the showcase, displaying his elite playmaking ability with every shift.
It especially stood out in a 5-3 defeat against the Finnish team. During that game, Hagens spent his shifts with New York Islanders prospect and recent first round pick Cole Eiserman. The pair played a majority of this past season together on the USNTDP's electric first power play unit. Their special teams were a huge reason whyeEiserman posted 58 goals and Hagens recorded 102 points over 58 games in 2023-2024.
That chemistry was on display again in this game. Hagens made an especially nice feed to Eiserman for a goal in the game and they set up countless scoring chances together. Following the loss, the recently drafted forward spoke to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com and he was extremely complimentary of Hagen's game.
"It was good be back with him (Hagens)," he said. "He's a real good player and it felt good to kind of get that connection back...He's a smart guy and he knows what works, what doesn't. I'm just trying to do my best with him and see what happens."
In every situation, the next number one overall pick impresses. Even when his team losses, he stands out. And even when the rest of his teammates have an off night, Hagens is shouldering the burdern and lifting everyone ekse up. His skillset is admirable, but it's his ability to bring everyone along with him that is forcing the entire NHL into a battle for the right to draft him in 2025.
