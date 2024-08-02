Former Sharks Forward Heads to KHL
Former San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov is leaving the NHL and signing a two-year deal with AK Bars of the KHL, the league announced Thursday.
Barabanov, 30, has played in the NHL for the past four seasons, primarily with San Jose. In 206 games (193 with the Sharks) games, the St. Petersburg, Russia native racked up 107 points (32 goals, 75 assists). Last season was a struggle on a Sharks team that finished as the worst in the NHL, as he scored just 13 points (four goals, nine assists) while dealing with injuries.
Barabanov began his NHL career as an undrafted free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021, recording a single assist in 13 games before being shipped off to San Jose at the trade deadline.
Prior to his NHL arrival, Barabanov played seven seasons with SKA St. Petersburg, helping the team win two Gagarin Cup championships in 2015 and 2017.
