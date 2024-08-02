Breakaway on SI

Former Sharks Forward Heads to KHL

The San Jose Sharks forward spent the last three seasons with the team.

Jan 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) moves the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Former San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov is leaving the NHL and signing a two-year deal with AK Bars of the KHL, the league announced Thursday.

Barabanov, 30, has played in the NHL for the past four seasons, primarily with San Jose. In 206 games (193 with the Sharks) games, the St. Petersburg, Russia native racked up 107 points (32 goals, 75 assists). Last season was a struggle on a Sharks team that finished as the worst in the NHL, as he scored just 13 points (four goals, nine assists) while dealing with injuries.

Barabanov began his NHL career as an undrafted free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021, recording a single assist in 13 games before being shipped off to San Jose at the trade deadline.

Prior to his NHL arrival, Barabanov played seven seasons with SKA St. Petersburg, helping the team win two Gagarin Cup championships in 2015 and 2017.

