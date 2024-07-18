Former Ducks Forward Leaving NHL for KHL
After just one game during the 2023-24 regular season with the Carolina Hurricanes, young forward Max Comtois is leaving the NHL for Russia’s KHL. Dynamo Moscow announced that Comtois has signed on for a one-year contract.
Comtois hasn’t had an easy stretch in the NHL over the past few years. After five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, he was not tendered a qualifying offer and left in free agency in 2023.
After a few months as a free agent, Comtois finally landed a professional tryout offer from the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights eventually released him from the contract, again making him a free agent.
Without an NHL deal in place, Comtois eventually signed with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Later, he signed a full deal with the Hurricanes.
Comtois only played one regular season game with the Hurricanes and picked up an assist. In 65 games with the Wolves, he scored 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points.
During the Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final, Comtois appeared in the Game 2 overtime loss to the Rangers. That stands as Comtois' only career NHL playoff game. He was a -1 in nine shifts and just over six minutes of ice time.
Before bouncing around those few teams, Comtois was a second-round (50th overall) draft pick of the Ducks. As a highly touted offensive prospect, he played 210 games with Anaheim.
In 211 career games, Comtois scored 38 goals and 49 assists, totaling 87 points. His best year came during the shortened 2020-21 when he led the Ducks in points. In 55 games he scored 16 goals and 33 total points.
At only 25 years old, Comtois may still have NHL potential but needs to prove his worth. A year in the KHL to bolster his resume could help him return to the NHL even stronger in 2025-26.
