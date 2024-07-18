Canucks Forward Explains Struggles With Former Team
The Vancouver Canucks bolstered their forward group when they signed Jake DeBrusk in free agency.
Debrusk recently appeared on The Cam & Strick Podcast, where he discussed the offseason and how his tenure with the Bruins came to an end. One of the most interesting topics the three spoke about was Debrusk's attempts to leave the Bruins before hitting free agency. According to Debrusk, he requested a trade out of Boston twice during his career there.
“I asked for (a trade) in the summer,” he said. “Just with the way the team was shaping up when it came to just where I was looking, where I could possibly play in the lineup and things like that. And kind of how the year ended, I got scratched in the playoffs and I just thought it’s time for maybe just a fresh start for both sides.”
Debrusk had a tough stretch with the Bruins a few seasons ago. In 2021, the team healthy scratched him during the playoffs, resulting in his first request to be traded. The issue settled over the next few months, but as the 2021-2022 season began, Debrusk was still unhappy.
Which is why he requested a trade again. Only this time, the request became public and the media ran wild with it. Thankfully, his teammates had his back during a difficult stretch.
“When it came out, it was very uncomfortable,” he said. “It was very uncomfortable going into the rink the next day and talk to the guys in the room. The guys that were there were the biggest reason why I got out of that situation, that side of things. They had my back; they were with me through it all and they were all good with me. They understood why in the room, they knew it was just me trying to find a better fit for my career to have a longer NHL career and a better chance at something.”
Now, Debrusk gets the chance to leave the Bruins behind and prove his worth with the Canucks. He's coming off a 19-goal, 40 point regular season, but he excelled in the playoffs with 11 points in 13 games. He parlayed that into a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, setting him up to be a crucial piece of the Canucks latest efforts for a Stanley Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!