Blue Jackets Reuniting Old Friends in 2024
The Columbus Blue Jackets made a significant move when they signed center Sean Monahan to five-year contract to begin free agency. The move was a surprising one. Monahan fills a need for the Blue Jackets, who were in search of veteran leadership to help their young core of centermen. While that's true, they are also unlikely to be a contender next season, making a long-term deal for a top-line center a curious move.
For the Blue Jackets, the decision was an easy one. Not only do they add a proven commodity down the middle, they also are giving their franchise player, Johnny Gaudreau, a reunion with a former teammate and one of his closest friends. For Monahan, that opportunity was a motivating factor in singing with the Jackets. He recently spoke with NHLPA writer Chris Lomon about his wild offseason.
“I am really looking forward to being teammates with Johnny again,” he said. “Johnny is motivated to have a big season and be a huge part of the team and I’m excited to have the opportunity to reignite the chemistry we had for close to a decade."
Monahan and Gaudreau played nine seasons together with the Calgary Flames to begin their careers. They were frequent line mates with the Flames, forming a critical duo within the team's core between 2014 and 2022. The pair had an impressive first season together in 2014-2015, with Monahan scoring 31 goals and Gaudreau netting 24 goals and adding 40 assists. During their tenures in Calgary, they each registered at least three 30+ goal seasons and at least four seasons of 60 or more points.
The Blue Jackets are counting on Monahan and Gaudreau to find that chemistry again in Columbus. The Jackets limped to a 27-43-12 record last season, and Gaudreau's production dropped 14 points in his second season with the organization.
Monahan, contrarily, is enjoying a career resurgence since leaving the Flames. A 26-goal, 59-point season in 2023 put him back on the map as a legitimate top-six center in the NHL. It's this type of production they are hoping he brings to help Gaudreau and the Jackets work out of the basement of the Metropolitan Division. It's a huge challenge for the team, but it's clear that both Monahan and Gaudreau are happy to attempt it as teammates.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!