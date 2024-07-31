Former Hurricanes Forward Heads to Russia Despite Pay Cut
After mutually agreeing to have his contract terminated by the Carolina Hurricanes, Evgeny Kuznetsov has officially signed a new deal in his native Russia. After rumors that the Stanley Cup champion would sign with SKA St. Petersburg, the KHL squad made the signing official.
St. Petersburg announced that Kuznetsov signed a four-year deal making his return to the KHL a reality. Before making his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season, Kuznetsov played five years with Chelyabinsk Traktor.
According to a report from matchtv.ru, Kuznetsov is set to make 92 million rubles annually with his new contract. 92 million is a nod to his jersey number, but it’s also a massive pay cut from his NHL deal.
92 million rubles works out to be just over $1 million in the United States. Kuznetsov’s final contract in the NHL earned him $8 million split between the Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.
That’s a massive pay cut for Kuznetsov, who was under contract for the 2024-25 season.
Declining skill and a lower role with the Hurricanes probably pushed Kuznetsov to depart North America for Russia. Recently turning 32 years old, Kuznetsov put up just 24 points (8G-16A) in 63 games played in 2023-24.
Over his 743-game career in the NHL, Kuznetsov scored 173 goals and 402 assists for 575 total points.
In 11 seasons with the Capitals, Kuznetsov molded into a top playmaker on one of the most offensively skilled teams in the NHL. Playing alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018.
Kuznetsov led the playoffs in scoring during that run with 32 points in 24 games played. Despite leading the playoffs in points, the Conn Smyth Trophy went to Ovechkin.
In his first five seasons in KHL play, Kuznetsov scored 167 points in 251 games. The Capitals selected him 26th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.
