Utah Announces ECHL Affiliate
The Utah Hockey Club has reached a one-year affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans of the ECHL, the team announced Wednesday.
“The Americans are a first-class organization with a passionate fan base and a reputation of winning,” Utah assistant general manager John Ferguson said, per the team's site. “We look forward to working with Americans Ownership, Myles and La Sonjia Jack, this season.”
Entering their 11th season in the ECHL, the Americans play their home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. They immediately won back-to-back Kelly Cup championships in 2015 and 2016, and have only missed the playoffs once in 10 prior seasons. They have been affiliated with the Ottawa Senators for the past two seasons.
The franchise began life as a member of the Central Hockey League in 2009, winning two Ray Miron President's Cups in 2013 and 2014.
In October, the Americans were sold to former NFL linebacker Myles Jack and his mother La Sonjia, who became the first African-American majority owners in ECHL history.
Ironically, the Utah Grizzlies, the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, compete in the Mountain division alongside Allen. The Grizzlies will host the Americans in their home opener at Maverik Center on Nov. 1 and the two teams will face off a total of eight times throughout the season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!