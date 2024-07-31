Canada Adds NHL Coaches to 4 Nations Staff

Four assistant coaches have joined Jon Cooper’s staff for the #4Nations Face-Off. 🇨🇦



Quatre entraîneurs adjoints épauleront Jon Cooper à la Confrontation des 4 nations. 🇨🇦



🍁 Bruce Cassidy

🍁 Peter DeBoer

🍁 Rick Tocchet

🍁 Misha Donskov@NHL | @LNH_FR | @NHLPA