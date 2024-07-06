Blackhawks Sign Top Draft Pick to ELC
For the second straight season, the Chicago Blackhawks had the opportunity to select one of the top prizes at the NHL Draft. With the second overall pick at the most recent draft, the Blackhawks selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov from Michigan State University.
Levshunov is sure to be a great addition to the Blackhawks prospect pool with superstar Connor Bedard, the first overall selection from 2023. The Blackhawks have also wasted no time in getting Levshunov signed to his first NHL contract.
The Blackhawks have announced that they have penned Levshunov to a three-year entry-level contract. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season and will earn the youngster $975,000 against the salary cap at the NHL level.
"Signing Artyom gives us the opportunity to continue his development in-house and take the next step into professional hockey,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s a strong two-way defenseman that has all the tools to be a high-end player in the NHL, and we’re excited to continue his growth at the pro level."
Levshunov is a native of Belarus and recently finished up his first season at the NCAA level. In 38 games played, he scored nine goals and 26 assists for 35 total points. During the 2022-23 season, Levshunov played with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL and picked up 42 points (13G-29A) in 62 games.
The Blackhawks are excited about the growth in their prospect pool and announced this contract within two hours of the San Jose Sharks announcing they signed Mackin Celebrini to his entry-level deal. Celebrini was the first overall pick ahead of Levshunov.
Considering the status of the Blackhawks and their rebuild, Levshunov has a real chance of cracking the NHL lineup in 2024-25. Levshunov would turn 19 years old in the first few weeks of the season.
Levshunov joins the Blackhawks organization after making history as the highest-drafted Belarusian player ever.
