Flames Forward Addresses Panthers Winning Cup Without Him
The Florida Panthers finished the 2023-24 season, capturing the organization’s first Stanley Cup. While multiple franchise stalwarts like Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, and Sergei Bobrovsky will get their name on the Cup, one former veteran teammate just has to sit back and watch his old friends thrive.
Jonathan Huberdeau was drafted third overall by the Panthers in 2011 and spent 10 seasons in Florida. Over those years, Huberdeau became just as integral to the Panthers as any of his long-time teammates.
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Panthers traded Huberdeau (along with other pieces) to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk. While the deal worked out great for the Panthers, Huberdeau and the Flames haven’t seen nearly the same success.
When the Flames captured Huberdeau, he was coming off of a record-breaking season for a left-winger. With 85 assists and 115 points, he was at the height of his abilities.
However, in the two seasons since, at $10.5 million annually, Huberdeau hasn’t come anywhere near that production. In 160 games with the Flames, he’s only hit 107 points (27G-80A).
Huberdeau was asked what he thinks of his former team hoisting the Stanley Cup.
“It's tough to see guys lift the Cup,” Huberdeau told La Presse. “I was there for 10 years during tough times. But that's how you build a team. When you're young, you don't care; you just want to build your career. Now I'm back in that situation, but a little bit older.”
During Huberdeau’s time in Florida, the Panthers were usually one of the lower teams in the NHL. Between his debut and departure, the Panther made the postseason four times, winning just one round.
It can’t be easy to move on from a team, thinking you’re heading to a better situation, only to be right back in the basement. The Flames have missed the postseason in both years with Huberdeau.
Over his 12-year career, Huberdeau has appeared in 26 playoff games with 21 total points (5G-16A).
Huberdeau admits that he’s happy for his old team and former teammates. Winning the Cup isn’t easy, but he may have missed an outstanding opportunity.
