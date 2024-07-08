Former Flyers Forward Passes Away
The Philadelphia Flyers and hockey universe received terrible news. Usually the offseason is for big headlines about team rosters and player contracts, but sometimes life isn't as simple.
The Flyers shared the unfortunate news that former player Tony Voce passed away at 43 years old. The team released a statement via their X account expressing their sorrow over the news.
"It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of Tony Voce," the organization released in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredible difficult time."
Voce played with the Philadelphia Flyers organization for three seasons. He signed with his hometown franchise after going undrafted. His biggest impact with the team was with their AHL affiliate, the Philadelphia Phantoms. Over three seasons, he appeared in 181 games and recorded 115 points. In 2005, he was a member of their Calder Cup-winning team.
Voce played college hockey at Boston College and was a standout during his collegiate career. He spent four seasons with the Eagles, putting up 167 points in 159 games. He was a two-time Hockey East First-Team All-Star, a First-Team All-American, and a Hobey Baker Award finalist. In 2001, he recorded 26 points in 42 games as a part of their National Championship-winning team.
Voce's impact and loss will be felt throughout the hockey community. He was involved with the Philadelphia Flyers Warriors organization, a program dedicated to providing injured and disabled veterans with opportunities to play hockey. He was a coach and mentor in the organization, and the Warriors expressed their condolences over his passing.
"We are incredibly saddened the share the news of the passing of our dear friend, coach, and mentor Tony Voce," the organization said.
