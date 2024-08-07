Blue Jackets Relieve Assistant Coach of Duties
The Columbus Blue Jackets made sweeping change to the organization this offseason. Perhaps the organization's most important moves were the hiring of a new general manager and head coach. With Don Waddell in charge of personnel decisions and Dean Evason now behind the bench, the Blue Jackets are hoping the duo can spearhead a resurgence in Columbus.
Part of Waddell and Evason making their stamp on the team is by assembling the coaching staff supporting Evason. Blue Jackets' reporter Aaron Portzline reported previously that at least one of the team's assistant coaches from last season, Jared Boll, would be retained. That isn't the case for another one of their assistant coaches from last year, as Portzline is reporting that the Blue Jackets informed Mark Recchi that he would not be returning in 2024.
Mark Recchi was hired as an assistant coach in Columbus prior to the 2023 season and signed to a two-year contract. Brought in to help stabilize the team and aid the team's power play, Recchi and the Blue Jackets endured a miserable campaign instead. After just one season behind the team's bench, Recchi is now in the market for a new coaching job.
Recchi is one of the NHL's greatest players. He was the paragon of longevity, playing in 1,652 games over 21 professional seasons. The three-time Stanley Cup winner registered 1,533 career points en route to a Hall of Fame career.
His coaching career hasn't been as Hall of Fame worthy however. Since 2017, he's worked with three different organizations and is likely to add a fourth before long. He served as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2017 and 2020 before taking the same role with the New Jersey Devils. He stayed with that organization for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and then joined the Blue Jackets staff under former coach Pascal Vincent.
With Recchi not returning, the Blue Jackets have two potential spots to fill on their staff. Boll will occupy one, but the team hasn't confirmed whether assistant coach Steve McCarthy will be retained or not. Without Recchi, it will be interesting to see who Dean Evason chooses to fill his void on the coaching staff.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!