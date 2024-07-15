Report: Hurricanes Forward Leaving NHL for KHL
After 11 seasons in the NHL, reports indicate that former Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is heading back to Russia and the KHL. According to championat.com, the Stanley Cup champion forward has signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg.
Kuznetsov is still under contract for another season with the Carolina Hurricanes. Championat.com has stated his new deal in Russia will be made official when “contractual issues” are resolved.
The Capitals traded Kuznetsov to the Hurricanes before the most recent trade deadline after a little over 10 years in Washington. In 743 career NHL games, he scored 173 goals and 402 assists for 575 total points.
While Kuznetsov brought an offensive edge during the regular season, his postseason numbers were just as solid, especially for the Capitals 2018 Cup run. In 24 games that postseason, he led the playoffs with 32 total points (12G-20A).
Kuznetsov became a fan favorite in Washington thanks to his clutch performances and signature bird flap goal celebration. He used it after scoring the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the first time the Capitals beat the Penguins during the Sidney Crosby/Alex Ovechkin era.
Despite the memories and fan support in Washington, the Capitals traded him to the Hurricanes at the most recent deadline.
The Capitals selected Kuznetsov in the first round (26th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. By 2016, he was a household name in the NHL. In his third season, at 23, he put up 77 points (20G-57A), the first of four 70+ point seasons.
Kuznetsov’s numbers make him an outstanding playmaker, but he is also known for his timely goal-scoring. NHL goalies won’t miss his snail-like pace in penalty shots and shootouts.
Before joining the NHL, Kuznetsov played five years in the KHL with his hometown team, Chelyabinsk Traktor. In those five seasons, he scored 167 points in 251 games.
