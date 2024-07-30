Report: Hurricanes Rejected Multiple Trade Offers for Martin Necas
The Carolina Hurricanes recently ended any speculation surrounding restricted free agent forward Martin Necas. After a series of trade talks and contract negotiations, the player and team finally reached an agreement, and Necas will stay with the Hurricanes for another two years.
Before reaching an arbitration hearing, the Hurricanes sealed a two-year deal with Necas at $6.5 million annually. Despite a new contract being penned, trade talks were taking place.
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Hurricanes turned down multiple deals before eventually re-signing Necas.
“There were a couple of deals that had been offered that were considered,” Seravalli said on the DFO Rundown. “That ultimately weren’t enough for the Carolina Hurricanes.”
Seravalli recorded the podcast before the Hurricanes announced the re-signing and said he expected Necas and the Hurricanes to enter their arbitration hearing.
As to why the trades never came to be, Seravalli says Necas may not have wanted to sign with at least one of the teams involved.
“There was one team for sure they had a trade agreed to,” Seravalli said. “And Necas would not agree to sign a new deal with that new team.”
Seravalli believes that team was the Buffalo Sabres. Another deal was on the table for the Hurricanes, this time with the Winnipeg Jets, but he isn’t sure how seriously it was considered.
“There was another deal on the table,” Seravalli said. “I believe it was Winnipeg. I think Winnipeg offered Rutger McGroarty, Cole Perfetti, and some pick.”
The Jets offered a couple of top prospects and a draft pick, but the Hurricanes stood firm with Necas. Both McGroarty and Perfetti are without contracts with the Jets and have questionable futures in Winnipeg.
McGroarty was a first-round pick in 2022 but has yet to sign his entry-level deal with the Jets. The 14th overall pick has already seen his name appear on the Jets trade block.
Perfetti is another name that has popped up in trade discussions. He has NHL games under his belt and is currently a restricted free agent. At 22 years old, Perfetti has a ton of talent to grow and improve.
The Hurricanes passed on both trade options for one reason or another but should be happy with their decision to re-sign Necas.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!