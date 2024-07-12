Blue Jackets Avoid Arbitration With Goaltender
The Columbus Blue Jackets offseason makeover continues. The team made a splash signing to open free agency, inking center Sean Monahan to a five-year contract worth $27 million total. The Blue Jackets are taking care of more business by agreeing to terms with one of their restricted free agents.
The Jackets reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with restricted free agent goaltender Jet Greaves. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news on social media. According to Friedman, the deal is a two-way deal worth $800,000 at the NHL level 2024-2025, but becomes a one-way deal worth $825,000 the following season. Friedman shared the details he recovered via his X account.
Greaves joined the Columbus Blue Jackets organization in 2021 after going undrafted. He played amateur hockey in the Ontario Hockey League before working his way up through the professional ranks.
Last season was a huge step for Greaves. He became the number one goaltender with the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, and sparkled in that role. He went 30-12-4 in 46 starts, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average.
He also received an audition at the NHL level. He started eight games with the Blue Jackets last season and fared decently for a young goaltender. He won only three of his starts, but put up solid numbers with a .908 save percentage and a 3.49 goals against average.
Next season is a huge opportunity for Greaves. The Blue Jackets are gearing up for a battle for the number two goaltender, with Greaves and fellow youngster Daniil Tarasov competing to backup Elvis Merzlikins. With this bit of business tidied up, the Jackets have their goaltending battery all secured for the 2024 season.
