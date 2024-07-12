Kraken Forward Looking for Next Step in Year Three
Once the consensus top pick in the 2022 draft, Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright has yet to really break in to the NHL.
Over his first two seasons, the former No. 4 overall pick has played only 16 games for Seattle and recorded just seven points (five goals, two assists). Wright spent most of last season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken's AHL affiliate, and watched as the players who went ahead of him - Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky, New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec and Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley, - have already established themselves as NHL regulars.
For Wright, 20, high expectations are nothing new. He was granted exceptional status to enter the OHL a year early and took home the CHL Rookie of the Year award in 2020. There's always goign to be outside pressure, but Wright is learning how to deal with it more and more as he continues to grow.
“Obviously there’s outside expectations, the outside pressures,” Wright said, per TSN. “But at the end of the day I have my own expectations on myself and that’s really what I’ve focused on – just go about my business day to day.
“It’s certainly been a process for me, I’ve had to learn what it’s like to be a pro, to take that next step, to be able to have success and be an impact player at that level."
Even in the AHL, Wright has some good experience under his belt. He's been a part of the Firebirds' two runs to the Calder Cup Finals, and scored 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 36 games. Unfortunately, both of those runs ended in disappointing losses to the Hershey Bears.
“We’re learning what it takes to actually get over that finish line, to be able to win and close out games, [that] is huge,” Wright said. “Definitely two experiences that really helped me, and [ones] that I’ll be able to lean on moving forward.”
As Wright looks to earn a larger role with the Kraken this offseason, he'll have a familiar face supporting him all the way. New Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, who led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup in 2009, coached Wright extensively in Coachella Valley, and the youngster wants to keep that relationship going at the NHL level.
“To be able to have a coach like that who I have a relationship and a connection with and who I really enjoyed playing for is definitely huge,” Wright said. “It’s definitely something that I’m looking forward to and kind of talking to him and getting in training camp.
“I know what he likes and the style of player he wants me to be, so I want to be able to go into training camp and show them that and show that I deserve a spot on that team.”
