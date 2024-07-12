Penguins Remain Oldest NHL Team After Free Agency

Oldest NHL teams based on the average age of my current projected 20-man game rosters:



Pittsburgh - 30.9

Edmonton - 30.5

Nashville - 29.8

Carolina - 29.7

Tampa Bay - 29.6

Chicago - 29.2

Toronto - 29.2

Washington - 28.9

NY Islanders - 28.7

St. Louis - 28.7

Detroit - 28.6…