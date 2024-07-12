Penguins Remain Oldest NHL Team After Free Agency
Part of Kyle Dubas' mission statement for the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason was to get younger. That part of Dubas' plan hasn't manifested itself to this point. According to NHL Rosters on X, the Penguins are projected to be the oldest NHL team (30.9 years) at the start of the 2024-25 season.
The Penguins moved out a few older pieces this offseason, losing 39-year-old Jeff Carter to retirement and trading 33-year-old forward Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers earlier this month. However, they brought in a few veterans, trading for Kevin Hayes (32) and signing Matt Grzelyck (30) in free agency.
The Penguins are high on the list because their best players are also their oldest. Evgeni Malkin will be their oldest player next season (38) while being statistically one of the more productive second-line centers in the league. Sidney Crosby (37), Kris Letang (37), and Erik Karlsson (34) also prop up the Penguins' average age.
The Penguins still have time to lower that number before the puck drops in October. Several young prospects are expected to battle for NHL roster spots in training camp and could bump veteran players like Anthony Beauvillier (27) out of the lineup.
There may also be a trade(s) still to come this offseason from the Penguins. With Dubas eagerly hunting for draft picks and prospects, one of Lars Eller (35) or Noel Acciari (32) could be a casualty of the Penguins overstocked center position.
While many fans in Pittsburgh use age as a rallying cry for change, being one of the oldest teams in the league is far from a death sentence in the NHL. The second oldest team, the Edmonton Oilers, are coming off a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, and six of the following seven teams also made the postseason.
Barring a slew of drastic roster moves, the Penguins will hold the title of the oldest NHL team for a third consecutive season. They failed to make the postseason in the previous two seasons and will likely be considered a bubble team in 2024-25.
