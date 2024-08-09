Blue Jackets Closing in on Cole Sillinger Deal
The Columbus Blue Jackets are continuing to make this offseason one of change. It began with the team hiring a new general manager. After Don Waddell was hired, he brought in Dean Evason to be the team's new head coach, along with a new assistant coaching staff.
Part of the team's effort towards rebuilding is committing to their young players. The team has stockpiled draft picks and prospects over the last five years, but now there is a renewed effort to integrating these players into the lineup.
One of those important pieces is forward Cole Sillinger. The team drafted him 12th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and he made the team immediately. After three seasons in Columbus, the winger is now coming off of his entry-level contract and in need of a new deal.
He's currently a restricted free agent, but according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic the Blue Jackets and Sillinger are closing in on an extension. He shared an encouraging update via his X account.
"Sounds as if #CBJ and restricted free agent Cole Sillinger are within striking distance of a contract," he wrote. "Will likely be a two-year contract."
Sillinger had a solid season in 2023. He scored 13 goals, added 19 assists, and finished with 32 points over 77 games. It was a huge improvement from his sophomore season in the NHL, when he struggled to find any consistency. Last year, Sillinger saw an increase in ice-time, jumping from around 13 minutes to over 16 minutes per game.
At just 21, Sillinger has already played in 220 NHL games. He's collected 74 points over his short career, and the Blue Jackets are hoping this is just the beginning of his offensive production. If Portzline's insight proves true, the Jackets will be signing him to a bridge deal to see if he can take another step forward. With that in mind, Sillinger will likely sign a deal with an average annual value between $1.5-$3 million.
With Sillinger locked up, the Blue Jackets are forming a new core. He joins youngsters like Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson, Cayden Lindstrom, and Kirill Marchenko in an improving forward group and defenders like Zach Werenski and Denton Mateychuk in a group of players that can gie the Blue Jackets lots to look forward to in 2024 and beyond.
