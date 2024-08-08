Stars Launch New Youth Female Hockey League
The Dallas Stars are one of the top organizations in the NHL. They are a perennial playoff team, have one of the top front offices in the league, and a dedicated fanbase rooting them on. Not only is the organization loaded with an elite roster and staff, they have made a huge impact on their community.
The most recent move is aimed at bringing hockey to the young girls in the Dallas and Forth Worth areas in Texas. The Stars have been instrumental in establishing the hockey scene for girls in and now they have expanded access even further. The organization announced the creation of the VICTORY Green All Girls Hockey League.
Allysen Weidner, the Dallas Stars' Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Development, joined KDFW Fox-Dallas to discuss the new league and what the organization is hoping to get out of it.
"We created the VICTORY Green Girls Hockey League this year to really just give the girls something of their own," she said. "Girls' hockey has exploded in DFW (Dallas/Forth Worth) over the last four to five years."
The new league will give young women of varying ages the chance to play in a competitive league. There will be two age groups in the inaugural season, a 9-11 and a 12-15 age bracket. According to the league's website, the goal and purpose is to "create an exciting and fresh experience for the youth female hockey player."
Weidner expounded on that purpose while discussing the new league. Part of the exciting and fresh experience the Stars want to provide for these young players is not only a place to play, but a place to foster friendships and relationships.
"Now we've created this league for them to give them something of their own, to let them play with and against other girls," she said. "So now they're together and they get to form these friendships and play together and that was our goal."
With this latest initiative, the Dallas Stars are the forefront of expanding hockey. Women's hockey is growing daily and with more efforts like the VICTORY Green All Girls Hockey League, the NHL is getting more and more involved.
