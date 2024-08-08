Sabres Top Prospect Coming to North America
The Buffalo Sabres added another high-level prospect to their system when they selected forward Konsta Helenius in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. After a standout season in the top Finnish league, Helenius was one of the top players available in this past draft class, and the Sabres managed to select him with the 14th pick.
The Sabres received even more good news about their top prospect recently. Many expected the 18 year old to continue developing in Europe for the next couple seasons. But according to his Finnish professional team, Tappara Tampere, the talented forward is making the leap to North America to compete for a spot in the Sabres lineup.
Helenius' team in Finland recently shared the news via their X account. They announced that he would depart for North America and wished him good luck in his next steps.
"Konsta Helenius signed a rookie contract in the NHL in the summer and is looking for a place to play in the Buffalo Sabres' organization," they said. "Tappara wishes him good luck on the journey!"
Helenius' stock has been continuously rising. The right-handed scored was incredible while on loan with Jukurit last season, scoring 14 goals, 22 assists, and 36 points in 51 games. He also shined with the Finnish National Team in international play, representing his country at a variety of levels and impressing at every one. His playmaking ability was on full display all year long in addition to a dedicated two-way game.
Helenius further proved his NHL potential with his performance at the team's prospect camp. His experience playing against older and stronger competition was evident, despite not being the biggest player at 5'11, 190 pounds. Still, he does so many of the little things right in addition to having a dangerous offensive toolkit. The Sabres' head brass was so impressed that they signed Helenius to his entry-level contract shortly after camp ended.
With Helenius coming over to North America, the Sabres have another top prospect ready to join their ranks. He may need to play some time in the AHL with the Rochester Americans to acclimate fully to the NHL-style of play, but he should adapt well. And if he does, it may only be a matter of time before Helenius takes the Sabres and the league by storm.
