'Great Gamble': Capitals Big Time Additions Earning Praise
After a mediocre regular season, the Washington Capitals made a surprise appearance in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They wrapped the 2023-24 regular season with a 40-31-11 record and a -37 goal differential.
With some ground to build on, the Capitals decided to have an aggressive offseason and add a few key names. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane should provide a new element to their offense, while Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy will help solidify their blue line.
These additions caught the eyes of analysts reviewing who impressed this offseason.
“They went and they added seven NHL players,” Bruce Boudreau said on NHL Network. “They’re rolling the dice with Dubois, but it’s a great gamble.”
Boudreau was the Capitals' head coach between the 2007-08 season and the 2011-12 season. He had a 201-88-40 record as Capitals head coach.
“If you want to win, you got to roll the dice,” Boudreau said. “When I was lucky to be there, they were big and strong, and I think that’s what they are again.”
Due to severe injuries in Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, the Capitals will likely be without multiple key forwards. Alex Ovechkin is still around and going for the all-time goals record, but the Capitals needed to fill the offensive holes left open by Backstrom and Oshie.
Dubois and Mangiapane should provide some juice, especially if they get the best out of both of them.
Dubois only recorded 40 points last season but is capable of putting up over 60. If given the right opportunity next to someone like Ovechkin, he could easily fight for 70 or 80.
Mangiapane also only scored 40 points last year but has exceeded 50 before.
The potential is there for both players to hit new high-water marks in Washington, making it less of a surprise for the Capitals if they find themselves in the postseason again.
Chychrun should also provide a good punch of offense from defense. A solid puck mover, Chychrun usually clocks over 20 points, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see him notch over 40 again.
The Capitals added a ton of offense in multiple areas, giving them a considerable boost within the Metropolitan Division. There are some gambles, but they should pay out enough to make them a stronger team and way tougher to play against.
